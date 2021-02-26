Houston Weather – Rain potential through Monday

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 We’ve got some scattered showers north of the Houston area that will remain in that are through this morning. Less of it as we get into this afternoon.

The big story rain-wise for the nation now through the next couple of days, there will be a huge area of the country getting 4-5 inches of heavy rain.

That heavy rain extends into northeast Texas.

Around here, rain amounts will be lower with .5 – 1 inch over the next 7 days combined. It’s not all coming at once.

There is no concern for flooding locally. We can expect light rain over the next couple of days, light rain over the next few days. Maybe some pockets of heavy rain here locally.

That would be by Sunday into Monday when that next front is due to roll through our area.

Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger has more information about that and the dense fog