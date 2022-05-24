HOUSTON (KIAH) — Scattered thunderstorms will move through Greater Houston on this Tuesday. At times, storms could be briefly intense with strong winds and heavy downpours. Rain should be most widespread between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Keep an eye on radar if you’re out and about.

CW39 forecast rain totals through Wednesday

Tuesday’s rain diminishes late in the day, but another more widespread round of showers and storms will move in from the north after midnight. This batch of rain will likely linger into the Wednesday morning commute. Again, some storms could be strong, but the overall severe risk and flood risk is relatively low.

A cold front brings drier air Wednesday night, resulting in clear skies, cooler nights warm days with low humidity.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Sunny weather lasts through the Memorial Day weekend. However, humidity will be back on the rise as breezy winds from the south develop Sunday and Monday.