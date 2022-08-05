HOUSTON (CW39) – Expect a small break from the dry heat on Friday and Saturday, as a couple inches of rain are expected for southeast Texas, including some thunderstorms.

Friday will start out hot as usual in the morning, but the clouds and thunderstorms will come around the afternoon, pushing temperatures into the lower 90s.

The later in the afternoon, the higher the rain chances are, topping out around 70% around 3 p.m. The rain will then clear out by the evening, with lows in the mid 70s.

More rain is expected on Saturday with showers in the morning, then heavier thunderstorms in the afternoon that could bring up to an inch of rain in the area. Those storms may stay around until the evening, but chances are around 60%.

CW39

Sunday will see some scattered storms pop up around Houston and other areas, but they’ll be small storms, plus temps will be back into the mid 90s.