Houston Weather – Rain Tuesday Wednesday, 7-day forecast

KIAH RAIN

HOUSTON (CW39) We do have rain in the forecast this week with a few rain drops coming down starting today. Heavy rain could be fairly stormy at times Tuesday through Wednesday. Wednesday is when we will see more heavy thunderstorms.

We’re staying in the mid-70’s to start the week. 75° will be the high today. Rain today could be mostly quiet for our area. There is a stationary front here north and west of Houston, north of us near Conroe and Cleveland. Today we will be a few drops but clearer most of the day.

Today we can also expect heavy humidity, making 80° temperatures uncomfortably warm. Right now, there are spotty showers north of us and that is where the rain will be today.

Today for us, there will be warm and muggy chance of sprinkles as the the front gets a little closer to us. Odds of rain go up tomorrow. Wednesday, odds are even better but no constant rain, just on-and-off storms and showers that could be heavy at times for some local areas. Chances for rain do go down after Wednesday where we start off in the 80’s to wrap up the week.

Here is a complete look at your 7-day forecast.

