Houston Weather – Rainy 7 day forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) Good Monday morning to you! Chief meteorologist, Adam Krueger here!

Coming off of that perfect weather for the weekend, things are starting to change a little bit as we start this Monday.

The big part of our story this Monday morning has to do with rain over the next 24 hours or so. Today, we’re going to see a lot of cloud cover. Maybe a spotty shower here or there today, but most locations during the day today should be pretty dry. It’s what’s coming later tonight, that looks to be a little bit of a bigger story.

A quick seven-day forecast about the next 7 days. We’re getting ready for some more storm systems to make their way here We’re going to see showers pick up overnight. Into the early morning for Tuesday and coming along with that shower is the heat. We’re going to see our temperatures start to increase as we push towards the middle of this week.

Then we’re going to finish off the week strong with more showers and the possibility of some thunderstorms.