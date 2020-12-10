Houston Weather – Rainy weekend ahead but no flooding expected

HOUSTON (CW39) We’ve been talking about the storm system bringing rain Friday, and we’re still on track for that to happen. Tomorrow now on our future cast, that rain pushes right through the area Friday. It will probably pan out to where we start seeing some lighter showers Friday morning. Maybe some stronger thunderstorms by Friday afternoon and then that should clear out by Saturday. We expect a dry, cooler day on Saturday.

Saturday looks dry. Sunday could bring some rain and it’s looking more likely that it will. So we have a little more confidence in the fact that we’re probably going to see at least some scattered showers to deal with for the 2nd half of our weekend. So even though we have rain coming in for Friday and perhaps again on Sunday we’re not expecting anything real high as far as the rain totals.

Our 7-day rain outlook has on average about a half inch for the Houston area, a little less as you go off to the west and a little more as you head off to the east northeast.

So temperatures today will be in the upper part of the 70’s just like yesterday. We’re still seeing 70’s tomorrow, but a good bet for some rain and some thunderstorms in the afternoon. Then a front comes through, so we get cooler conditions for the weekend.

Saturday should be dry. Sunday we get a few showers coming back in. And then another front comes through that’s going to drop the temperatures

Even more it’s going to be pretty cold as we start next work week. We’re not expecting freezing temperatures in the morning but pretty cool for sure you see highs on Monday only in the 50’s, Then maybe another front reinforcing some colder air by the middle of next week.

