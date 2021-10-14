Houston Weather | Rare PURPLE SKIES over Houston in October 14th sunrise

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The CW39 SkyTracker Network captured a rare sunrise over Houston Thursday morning. Purple skies and shaded clouds covered our local area in the 6a.m. hour. A time lapse shows how it changed throughout the morning.

CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this look at that time lapse:

Just before 7AM, the purple colors brightened as the sun began peep through.

As the sun began to rise Thursday, deeper colors were vivid.