Houston Weather | Rare PURPLE SKIES over Houston in October 14th sunrise

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The CW39 SkyTracker Network captured a rare sunrise over Houston Thursday morning. Purple skies and shaded clouds covered our local area in the 6a.m. hour. A time lapse shows how it changed throughout the morning.
CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this look at that time lapse:
Just before 7AM, the purple colors brightened as the sun began peep through.
As the sun began to rise Thursday, deeper colors were vivid.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- OneWeb competes against Space X to send satellites into outer spaceHOUSTON (KIAH) — The race to get satellites into outer space continues, as a competitor to Space X once again makes its presence known. This morning, OneWeb successfully launched 36 more spacecraft aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket, lifting off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Eastern Russia. The deployment of OneWeb’s satellite broadband constellation program has now […]
- JOBS: More than 1,600 Jobs Available at Job FairThere will be more than 1,600 full and part time position available at the Turnaround Houston Job & Readiness Fair. It will be virtual from Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct 24.
- Texas businesses unsure whether to follow Biden’s or Abbott’s rules on vaccine mandatesGovernor Greg Abbott’s new executive order banning all entities from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine is adding confusion to some Texas businesses that will soon have to follow a Biden administration vaccine mandate.
- Mother of street racing crash victim raises awarenessThere has been a fifteen percent increase in fatal speed-related crashes reported statewide.
- Big Game Bound Week 6: Bills face another tough test in clash with TitansIn Big Game Bound for week 6, the Buffalo Bills face another tough test as they visit the favorites in the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans.