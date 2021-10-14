Houston Weather | Rare PURPLE SKIES over Houston in October 14th sunrise

No Wait Weather
Posted: / Updated:
KIAH weather with NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

KIAH weather with NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) – The CW39 SkyTracker Network captured a rare sunrise over Houston Thursday morning. Purple skies and shaded clouds covered our local area in the 6a.m. hour. A time lapse shows how it changed throughout the morning.

CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this look at that time lapse:

Just before 7AM, the purple colors brightened as the sun began peep through.

As the sun began to rise Thursday, deeper colors were vivid.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss