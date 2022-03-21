HOUSTON (KIAH) — Southeast Texas is no stranger to severe storms this time of year. However, the severe weather outlook for Monday through Monday night includes a rare-for-Houston risk. In general, there is a threat for flooding, hail, strong winds and tornadoes. What makes this event rare is the fact that some tornadoes could be strong, meaning EF2 or stronger.
In the image above, Houston and areas north and west (in the yellow zone with black lines) have a 10% chance of a tornado occurring within 25 miles of any point. Historically, most tornadoes we get here in Southeast Texas are considered weak, meaning EF0-EF1. Monday’s atmospheric setup could support stronger tornadoes, meaning EF2 or stronger. EF2 tornadoes have winds in the range of 111 to 135 mph.
Timing:
The images below show the sequence of developing storms. I expect to see severe storms spark near Austin and along I-35 during the afternoon. That line of strong storms heads for Houston later tonight, likely after 10 p.m.
Not only will these storms be intense, but the line could be slow-moving during the night. That means two to four inches or more of rain could pile up, leading to potential flooded roads late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
By late Tuesday morning, storms will have passed and sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon. More sunny days follow with nice weather the rest of the week.