HOUSTON (KIAH) — Southeast Texas is no stranger to severe storms this time of year. However, the severe weather outlook for Monday through Monday night includes a rare-for-Houston risk. In general, there is a threat for flooding, hail, strong winds and tornadoes. What makes this event rare is the fact that some tornadoes could be strong, meaning EF2 or stronger.

CW39 – NOAA’s tornado probability outlook Monday through Monday night

In the image above, Houston and areas north and west (in the yellow zone with black lines) have a 10% chance of a tornado occurring within 25 miles of any point. Historically, most tornadoes we get here in Southeast Texas are considered weak, meaning EF0-EF1. Monday’s atmospheric setup could support stronger tornadoes, meaning EF2 or stronger. EF2 tornadoes have winds in the range of 111 to 135 mph.

Timing:

The images below show the sequence of developing storms. I expect to see severe storms spark near Austin and along I-35 during the afternoon. That line of strong storms heads for Houston later tonight, likely after 10 p.m.

CW39 – futurecast Monday 5 p.m.

CW39 – futurecast Monday 11 p.m.

Not only will these storms be intense, but the line could be slow-moving during the night. That means two to four inches or more of rain could pile up, leading to potential flooded roads late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

CW39 – futurecast Tuesday 3 a.m.

CW39 – futurecast Tuesday 7 a.m.

By late Tuesday morning, storms will have passed and sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon. More sunny days follow with nice weather the rest of the week.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast