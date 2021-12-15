HOUSTON (KIAH) — Our weather remains relatively unchanged for the rest of this work week. That means we have more warm and humid weather in store along with a few isolated showers at times. High temperatures Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be in the low 80s. For perspective, Houston’s record highs for the next three days are 84, 82 and 81.

Our weather will once again drastically change over the weekend with a cold front arriving Saturday. Ahead of it, we’ll be mild. Once it gets here, temps start dropping. Right now it’s difficult to be specific for what part of the day the front arrives, but when it gets here, widespread rain is expected along it.

Most of the rain should exit Sunday, but it’ll be quite chilly with 50s during the day. Another batch of rain looks to potentially move in Monday with more chilly temperatures.

