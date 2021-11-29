Houston Weather | Saturday brings next cold front

HOUSTON (KIAH) – For now, t’s chilly out there with some 40s. As we continue through our week temperatures keep going up a little bit with 70s for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Rain stays away for most of this week with the next rain chance holding off until Friday with a slight chance for some rain over the weekend with a few scattered showers possible. It looks like our next front doesn’t appear to be too strong either. It’s likely coming in this weekend and for now it looks like Saturday. Although models differ a little bit in the timing.