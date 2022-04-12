HOUSTON (KIAH) — A major storm system moves east of the Rocky Mountains today, likely producing a severe weather outbreak in the Central U.S. Locally in Houston, we’re on the southern end of the action, with a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

NOAA’s severe weather outlook Tuesday

We have two windows to watch for storms today. One will be during the afternoon, generally 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., as scattered storms move through. Some may be strong to severe. The second window hinges on development of strong storms along the I-35 corridor. If they develop far enough south, we could see strong storms move through around or after 9 p.m. However, models are suggesting this evening’s storms stay north of Houston.

On Wednesday, scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon, and again a few may be strong. We have one last minor rain chance Wednesday night as a weak cold front arrives, perhaps just before midnight.

After the front passes, Thursday will be mostly sunny with drier air. But, the drop in humidity won’t last long as scattered rain returns Friday.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Easter weekend in Houston looks mostly dry, with just a few isolated showers. It will definitely be warm with highs in the upper 80s.