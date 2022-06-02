HOUSTON (KIAH) — A weak cold front moves in from the north Thursday, arriving in Houston in the afternoon. Along and ahead of this front, we expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop, mainly between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

CW39 – potential rain Thursday

The key word is “scattered”, meaning many of you will stay completely dry. However, some areas could get some decent downpours with gusty winds, lightning, and a few spots where rain totals could reach half an inch to one inch or even more. Best rain odds look to be along and south of I-10.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Today’s weak front stalls in Southeast Texas through Friday. That, along with a passing disturbance in the atmosphere, could produce a few more showers and thunderstorms. The weekend looks mostly dry, other than some very isolated rain that could pop up Saturday afternoon.

As rain chances eventually go down, temperature go up. Houston’s hottest so far this year is 95, but we may top that next week. The warm stretch continues after what was Houston’s 2nd warmest May in 134 years of weather records.