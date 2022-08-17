HOUSTON (KIAH) — A cold front will deliver numerous thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through early evening. A few short-lived severe storms are possible, with strong winds being the primary threat, in addition to heavy downpours and lightning.

CW39 – futurecast Thursday afternoon

NOAA has Southeast Texas in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms, and the same region is also in a level 1 out of 4 risk for flooding as slow-moving downpours could drop 1-2″ or more in a few areas. If this happens, there could be brief nuisance street flooding in parts of Greater Houston.

CW39 – severe weather outlook Thursday

CW39 – excessive rain outlook Thursday

Thursday’s front will stall near or just south of the I-10 corridor Friday, which means more scattered storms are possible. That front fizzles out this weekend, but at the same time, a low in the Gulf will send moisture our direction, keeping rain in the forecast this weekend.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast