HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful storm system will sweep eastward across the U.S. this week, bringing a wide range of high-impact weather to a large part of the country. Locally, storms could become severe on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Monday: Ahead of this storm system, it will be another breezy day with warm temperatures. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. Click here for live radar.
Tuesday: Still breezy and warm, but with higher potential for showers and thunderstorms. As it looks now, there could be a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moving through Tuesday evening. The Storm Prediction Center says hail, strong winds and tornadoes are all possible threats in Southeast Texas.
Wednesday: Still breezy, still warm. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible, but compared to Tuesday, the setup is not as ideal for strong thunderstorms.
As this large storm system passes, we’ll get a break from rain Thursday along with some drier and slightly cooler air. More potential rain returns Friday, and then we expect a warm and mostly dry Easter weekend.