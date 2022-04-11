Tuesday evening looks to be the most likely time to see widespread strong storms.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful storm system will sweep eastward across the U.S. this week, bringing a wide range of high-impact weather to a large part of the country. Locally, storms could become severe on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NOAA’s severe weather outlook Tuesday

CW39 – “high-impact” storm system heading east

Monday: Ahead of this storm system, it will be another breezy day with warm temperatures. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. Click here for live radar.

Tuesday: Still breezy and warm, but with higher potential for showers and thunderstorms. As it looks now, there could be a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moving through Tuesday evening. The Storm Prediction Center says hail, strong winds and tornadoes are all possible threats in Southeast Texas.

CW39 – futurecast Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Wednesday: Still breezy, still warm. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible, but compared to Tuesday, the setup is not as ideal for strong thunderstorms.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

As this large storm system passes, we’ll get a break from rain Thursday along with some drier and slightly cooler air. More potential rain returns Friday, and then we expect a warm and mostly dry Easter weekend.