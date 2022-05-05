Damaging winds and heavy downpours are the main concerns, especially from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Keep an eye on radar late-day Thursday as severe storms form along a weak cold front moving southward through Texas. That line of storms will roll through Greater Houston shortly after 6 p.m., then exits off the coast around midnight.

CW39 futurecast Thursday 7 p.m., storms moving through

Houston’s most likely timeframe to see rain is 7 to 10 p.m. The strongest storms could drop one to two inches of rain.

CW39 forecast rain chances Thursday

There is a risk of severe weather, with the primary threat for Houston being strong winds. However, hail and brief tornadoes can’t be ruled out, especially north of Houston.

NOAA’s severe weather outlook Thursday and Thursday night

After tonight’s rain passes, temperatures ramp up to 90s on Friday, and that’s where we’ll stay for the foreseeable future. Our 7-day forecast shows highs in the 90s through Wednesday of next week, but models are suggesting 90s very well could continue into next weekend: May 14-15.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast