HOUSTON (KIAH) — Keep an eye on radar late-day Thursday as severe storms form along a weak cold front moving southward through Texas. That line of storms will roll through Greater Houston shortly after 6 p.m., then exits off the coast around midnight.
Houston’s most likely timeframe to see rain is 7 to 10 p.m. The strongest storms could drop one to two inches of rain.
There is a risk of severe weather, with the primary threat for Houston being strong winds. However, hail and brief tornadoes can’t be ruled out, especially north of Houston.
After tonight’s rain passes, temperatures ramp up to 90s on Friday, and that’s where we’ll stay for the foreseeable future. Our 7-day forecast shows highs in the 90s through Wednesday of next week, but models are suggesting 90s very well could continue into next weekend: May 14-15.