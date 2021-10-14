Houston Weather | Severe thunderstorm moving through Columbus with 60+mph winds

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Right now, we have a lot going on just West of Houston and through central Texas

All night long we have seen some very heavy rain along a front Norwest of us in central Texas. The issue is that we not only have a cold front that is slow moving but we also have remnants of hurricane Pamela that leads that front in the central part of Texas.

Off toward our West, a lot to look at, where we have rain, even severe thunderstorms coming through Columbus right now. There is a potential line of storms with gusts of 60 mph. With a severe thunderstorm warning.

Anyone going West on I-10 this morning is advised to wait along the side of the road as gusts move through.

Locally some showers north and West of Houston is where we will be watching for rain this morning. A lot of rain in our northwest will not likely hold together if it makes it to our northwest of Harris County area.

