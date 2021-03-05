Houston Weather – Showers linger Friday

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s Friday and we’re seeing some changes to our forecast today. I’m meteorologist Star Harvey and these changes are and that rain and clouds have actually made their way in so the big question today is… do I need the umbrella?

I’m going to say if you don’t want to receive any of those rain drops to fall on your head, possibly. And add a light coat to get through the day.

Today, precipitation comes within the next couple of hours and those showers do start to build. Right now they’re just sitting to the south of us. We’re going continue to see them move in towards the next couple of hours. They are going to linger around and stay just on the side of 40% chance of showers and do continue with you throughout the evening.

We will start to see that as the evening progresses. Overnight we could have a cold front coming through so we do want to stay dry here throughout the rest of the day.