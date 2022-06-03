HOUSTON (KIAH) — Other than some spotty showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, our weather looks to be mainly dry and quite hot for several days. In fact, Houston will soon experience its hottest stretch so far this year.

CW39 – future pattern, high pressure brings mid 90s starting Sunday

Slight rain chance: a disturbance (click for radar) is traveling from west to east across Texas, resulting in a 20% rain chance in Houston Friday night and on Saturday. 20% means the rain will be very isolated. The rest of the weekend, and much of next week, will be dry.

CW39 – weekend forecast

You’ll also notice breezy south winds returning on Sunday, which means our humidity will be on the rise this weekend.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Houston’s hottest temperature so far this year is 95. We’ll likely exceed that next week, with several days in the mid 90s. Weather models are hinting at some rain returning next weekend, June 10-12. We’ll keep an eye on it for you. Check back for updates.