HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a repeating weather pattern for Houston for a few more days. That means we’ll see morning clouds with spotty drizzle, then afternoon clearing along with winds gusting at 20 to 30 mph.

CW39 futurecast Thursday at 5 p.m., breezy pattern for Texas

A slow-moving storm system (area of low pressure) is drifting from the Western U.S. to the Central U.S., where it’ll sit for a couple of days. This is helping to crank up our strong winds from the Gulf of Mexico. Those winds will make for warm and fairly humid weather through Sunday.

CW39 futurecast Monday 7 p.m.

Eventually, that storm system will shove a cold front into Southeast Texas on Monday. With the front will likely come a somewhat organized line of showers and thunderstorms. The rain is much needed as Houston has only had around a quarter of an inch this month. That’s more than two inches below average. Right now, there are no indications of significant severe storms on Monday.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Once the front passes, it’ll feel a little more refreshing for a couple of days with drier air and slightly cooler temperatures.