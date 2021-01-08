Houston Weather – Snow, rain mix Sunday in Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger here on a Friday morning with your winter weekend forecast.

We’ve got changing weather coming our way in just a couple of days.

the National Weather Service just issued this information about what we can expect this weekend.

Today we can enjoy some sunshine. Now it is cold out there this morning. We’ve got some spots seeing low 40’s near 40 degrees. As we go through the day at the warmest we’re going to be in the 50’s like yesterday. But at least we’ll have a lot of sunshine out there and the winds today will be a little lighter than we had yesterday.

So decent weather – kind of typical for January around here – staying chilly for the next several days. Even kind of ‘yucky’ on Sunday. That’s when it’s going to be wet. We’re going to see widespread rain. We’ve got colder temperatures settling in for Sunday as well. We’ve been talking about that slight potential for some sleet or snow in our far northern areas. It’s looking more likely now. That type of activity is going to stay a little farther north of our viewing area.

Temperatures right now around here are cold. It’s 46 degrees currently in the city, but once you get outside the city a little bit, some spots are colder for example. Sugar Land, 41 right now. When you factor in the little bit of breeze, we have this morning, it is feeling a couple degrees colder in some spots. Today, not bad, but certainly on the cool side. It’s officially jacket weather – at least long sleeves are needed today with temperatures going into the upper half of the 50’s.

North and west of us, we’ve got the storm system rolling in so widespread wet weather as you see here sets up for us on Sunday. Especially for the 2nd half the day. That takes us into a cold Sunday night where just north of us there might be a little bit of mixed wintry ‘precep’ – some sleet freezing rain. Then, some snow looks likely in parts of the state. However, not likely for our part of the state.

