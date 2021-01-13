Houston Weather – Snow STILL in parts of Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) Well we’ve got sunshine here and we were talking about this a little earlier. We can use a visible satellite as a tool. Not only to find where there are clouds right now. Overhead here, there’s nothing. There’s some over the gulf and some over Louisiana.

As we come in a little closer, we’re seeing a little bit of white appearance, just near and west of Madisonville, there is still some snow on the ground now a reminder this snow fell on Sunday. We are now into Wednesday and there is still a little bit of snow on the ground.

I would bet though that will be gone by the end of the day today. It will be a sunny and warmer day for us.