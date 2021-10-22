HOUSTON (KIAH) – After a stretch of rain-free days, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms return this weekend. It also continues warm and muggy with highs in the 80s, but feeling a bit hotter with the humidity.

Timing of the rain: there may be a few isolated showers Saturday morning, but the rain coverage will likely increase between noon and 6 p.m. I have the rain chance at 50%, meaning I expect scattered rain to cover about half of the land in Southeast Texas. Sunday’s rain coverage will be less, but you may still have to dodge rain at times, potentially starting as soon as Sunday morning.

After the weekend, the next potential round of rain is Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front nears.

If you’ve been reading our weather updates the last few days, you know we’ve been talking about a developing Pacific storm, which will be named Rick, possibly sending rain to Texas.

Moisture from this storm will still likely move northward into Texas, but the rain doesn’t look to be as substantial as it did just a day or two ago.

Either way, a cold front arrives Wednesday with some rain at first, then cooler and drier air arrives and hangs around for at least a few days.