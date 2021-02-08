Houston Weather – Spring feel returns, then fog, cold end to the week

HOUSTON (CW39) Not a whole lot of sleep last night right if you’re watching the Super Bowl. But here we are on this Monday morning. We’ve got changes in our weather coming our way today. There’s going to gradually be a spring-like feel over these next few days as winds have returned from the Gulf. So we’ve got that happening today. A lot of cloud cover with temperatures kind of mild this morning… 50’s. It will be topping up probably close to 70 by the afternoon. Rain stays away today but that will actually be in the forecast at times these next few days.

Looking at our weather headlines. The next few days – now that spring-like feel gradually returning really more so tomorrow and into Wednesday though. We’re going to see a lot of cloud cover these next few days and by tomorrow morning, not this morning but by tomorrow morning likely a lot of fog in the area.

The end of week is still on track to get some cold temps coming down our way. Right now it is extremely cold dangerously cold in the northern U.S. and that air will eventually makes it down here.

Right now though we have winds kind of from the east southeast. That’s going to just gradually warm us up. It’s an onshore flow over these next few days. So warmer. Kind a feel more humid, even damp at times. Maybe some fog by tomorrow morning. A look at the difference in the temperatures now compared to this time yesterday show we’re significantly warmer by about 10 to 15 degrees. Most spots in the 50’s right now Houston measuring 52 and Galveston it’s 60 at the moment, so it’s already a for this time of year kind of a warm start to the day. Temperatures are the same as around 7 years ago. So generally warmer as you go farther west today where there’ll be some 70’s and a few upper 60’s as you go a little bit farther off towards the east so just kind of a mild day today to start off this weekend as we go through the next few days we’ve got that warm up coming and then a sharp drop in the temperatures later in the week that’s on our 7 day coming up in a few minutes