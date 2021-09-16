Houston Weather | Start of fall season weather preview in 10-day forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) We’ve got some pretty decent weather. We’ve been enjoying a break from the heat lately thanks to Nicholas sitting off toward our east. Temperatures have been under the 90 degrees. However, tomorrow may be a different story as a pair of fronts in the northern U.S. drifting east. Next week, the start of fall season, one of those fronts could drift south our way.

