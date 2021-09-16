Houston Weather | Start of fall season weather preview in 10-day forecast
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) We’ve got some pretty decent weather. We’ve been enjoying a break from the heat lately thanks to Nicholas sitting off toward our east. Temperatures have been under the 90 degrees. However, tomorrow may be a different story as a pair of fronts in the northern U.S. drifting east. Next week, the start of fall season, one of those fronts could drift south our way.
Watch for more about whether we could see a drop in temps. Plus your 10-day forecast.
