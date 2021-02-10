Houston Weather – Stationary front ahead of Arctic Deep Freeze

HOUSTON (CW39) We have some very cold air coming in, especially by this weekend and into early next week. We’re talking about a possible deep freeze around here.

What’s happening right now though, we’ve got some dense fog across and around Harris county as well as some surrounding spots.

Visibility in La Porte is actually reported near 0 and just about a quarter mile is a slightly above at the Hobby Airport. So the dense fog advisory does include Harris County and then areas down towards the coast and over the water as well. Visibilities are a little farther as you go west and north of Houston. A mile and a half of visibility or so in Sugar Land. 3 miles in Conroe. So that is not an issue but near Houston area, south is where that fog should be most dense throughout the morning hours.

Not a lot of rain to report, but some spotty showers are drifting through and that may make for a few wet roads.

This is a stationary front meaning there’s cold air north of it and warm air south of it, and it’s not going to move much at all today. So it’s right around Houston it’s much colder farther north. For example, college station is 43 degrees. We’ve got some 60’s south of Houston right now. We’ve got a mix of 50’s and 60’s around the greater Houston area. Now as we go through the day today, it’s going to be in the 60’s this afternoon but colder north. Maybe some 70’s south.

So that’s that big range in temperatures going into tomorrow morning. The start of all of us cooling down and then as we go through the day tomorrow, around 4:00pm tomorrow, we can expect to see some afternoon 40’s.

Tomorrow is when we really start feeling the colder air and it will continue to get colder after that.