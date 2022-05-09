HOUSTON (KIAH) — Not quite record high territory in Houston, but still quite hot with highs in the low 90s just about every day this week. Much like we saw over the weekend, humidity stays high as breezy winds blow in from the Gulf of Mexico. Monday’s low 90s could feel like 100.

CW39 forecast heat index Monday afternoon

Upper-atmosphere high pressure sits overhead for much of this week, meaning we’ll continue hot and mainly rain free.

CW39 future pattern Tuesday

By the end of this week, the overall pattern changes a bit. The high splits and dissipates over Texas, allowing a low (currently in the Atlantic) to move westward and perhaps get close enough to bring a few showers and storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

CW39 future pattern Saturday

Another change this week is the fact that humidity drops during the 2nd half of the week. That means it will “only” feel a couple degrees hotter than our highs, and the nights will get cooler with lows in the upper 60s.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast