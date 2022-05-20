HOUSTON (KIAH) — Hot and humid weather hangs on for a couple more days, but a significant shift in Houston’s weather pattern begins Sunday. That’s when we expect to see widespread rain and cooler temperatures, and there’s likely more of that to come next week.

CW39 – NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

Throughout this wet stretch, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center indicates, on average, widespread rain totals of one to two inches in Southeast Texas over the next 7 days, with higher totals to our north and west. However, some areas certainly could see more than that.

First, before we get the rain, we have highs in the 90s with increasing humidity thanks to breezy winds from the Gulf. The heat index could top out near 100 Friday afternoon, then possibly 100-105 Saturday afternoon.

Our first round of rain looks to arrive very early Sunday morning, possibly before sunrise. From there, the first half of Sunday should mostly be rain-free before scattered showers and storms flare up again in the afternoon. This event alone could produce some rain totals over one inch.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

As Sunday’s cold front stalls, more scattered rain is possible Monday. Then, heavy rain could move through Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-atmosphere disturbance crosses Texas. Models are suggesting that another front will bring drier air on Thursday of next week, bringing an end to the wet pattern.

There are lots of details yet to be sorted out during this period of active weather ahead. Keep checking back for updates.