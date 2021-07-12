Houston weather – still some rain, but less of it

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) I have a feeling many of you are tired of the rainy weather by now. This week features different weather, but not completely different. By that, I mean we still have daily opportunities for rain, but overall it will be less impactful than it was last week.

Let’s start with today. A stationary front north of us will send some scattered showers and storms towards Houston from the north (click here for live interactive radar).

The rest of the week features pretty typical weather for this time of year. Each day we expect to see a few pop-up showers and storms, mainly driven by the Gulf sea breeze.

As for temperatures, technically this week will be cooler than normal as the average high this time of year is 94. But, humidity will make it feel up to 7-10 degrees hotter than the actual temperatures.

What about the tropics? There is a lull in the Atlantic right now with no developing storms expected in the next 5 days. Meanwhile, south of Mexico, a pair of disturbances show potential to organize in the Pacific. Those will head west away from land.

A reminder, historically we tend to see tropical activity drastically ramp up in August, as seen below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Search for Richmond woman missing since July 9th - Sharron Melton

Tropical climatology and 10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

Mile High Match Up - Carly Moore

Saharan dust brings Houston haze - Carrigan Chauvin

Star 7-Day

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Western heat fueling wildfires

Carwash forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

West Coast Heat Alerts - Star Harvey

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Joseph Dame, Portland on CW39 - 4 Wildfires

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Andrew Shipley - Texas Hwy 100 Travel Tips for South Texas

Morning Commute: Westpark Tollway Friday morning

The Flash Flood Warning extended to 11am - Star Harvey

Calfornia, New York weather emergencies - Carrigan Chauvin

Highs Friday - Star Harvey

First African American Spelling Bee winner makes history

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss