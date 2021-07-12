Houston weather – still some rain, but less of it

HOUSTON (CW39) I have a feeling many of you are tired of the rainy weather by now. This week features different weather, but not completely different. By that, I mean we still have daily opportunities for rain, but overall it will be less impactful than it was last week.

Let’s start with today. A stationary front north of us will send some scattered showers and storms towards Houston from the north (click here for live interactive radar).

The rest of the week features pretty typical weather for this time of year. Each day we expect to see a few pop-up showers and storms, mainly driven by the Gulf sea breeze.

As for temperatures, technically this week will be cooler than normal as the average high this time of year is 94. But, humidity will make it feel up to 7-10 degrees hotter than the actual temperatures.

What about the tropics? There is a lull in the Atlantic right now with no developing storms expected in the next 5 days. Meanwhile, south of Mexico, a pair of disturbances show potential to organize in the Pacific. Those will head west away from land.

A reminder, historically we tend to see tropical activity drastically ramp up in August, as seen below.