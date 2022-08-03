HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is in the midst of a mini heat wave with highs near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, a storm system (area of low pressure) near Louisiana is heading westward towards Texas, bringing likely rain and cooler temperatures to Greater Houston on Friday.

CW39 – futurecast Friday afternoon

The clouds and rain Friday will limit the heat with highs in the low 90s to even near 90 degrees in some areas. This low will linger nearby Saturday, keeping scattered rain in the forecast, although not quite as widespread as Friday. Some rain still could linger Sunday, but again there will be a slight reduction in rain coverage.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Looking towards next week, intense summer-time heat looks to stay away. The average high this time of year in Houston is 96 degrees, and we’ll be pretty close to that average many days next week. We’ll also settle into a pattern where a few daily afternoon storms will be possible.