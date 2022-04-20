HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston remains in a very breezy pattern for several days. After gusts topped 30 mph Tuesday, Wednesday’s gusts will likely reach 25 to 35 mph. Those winds are blowing in from the Gulf of Mexico, making for a warm and humid feel.

CW39 forecast wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph Wednesday afternoon

In addition to the clouds and higher humidity, a couple of spotty showers were noted in Greater Houston early Wednesday morning. There could be a few more brief isolated showers throughout the day, with the overall rain chance at just 20%.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

We have several more breezy days to go with very little change in the weather through the weekend. Our next substantial rain-maker will be a cold front moving in on Monday.