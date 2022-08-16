HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next significant round of rain is just a few days away as widespread storms appear likely with the arrival of a cold front. The timing may vary between now and then, for now I’m expecting storms to begin Thursday afternoon.

CW39 – futurecast Thursday afternoon

Rain likely continues Thursday night and Friday as the front stalls over our region of Texas. The strongest storms could potentially drop pockets of one to two inches of rain, perhaps even more in a few areas.

Some scattered (not as widespread) rain will linger this weekend.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Before the front arrives, heat is the primary weather story. Tuesday’s upper 90s could feel as hot as 100-105 during the hottest part of the day. Wednesday gets even hotter, and potentially even a bit more humid, with highs near 100 feeling as hot as 103-108.