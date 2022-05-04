HOUSTON (KIAH) — Our next storm chance is in sight, potentially impacting Houston and Southeast Texas Thursday through Thursday night. Overall odds are greater north of Houston. That’s where the heaviest downpours could result in more than one inch of rain.

All of Southeast Texas faces potential severe storms Thursday and Thursday night, but the highest likelihood is north of Houston where strong winds and hail are the primary severe weather threats.

A few showers could linger as late as Friday morning. However, heat becomes the big weather story Friday and beyond as the hottest temperatures of the year will be upon us. In fact, we will be in record high territory Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the respective records to beat are 94, 94 and 96.

The heat likely lasts well beyond the weekend with more days in the 90s next week.