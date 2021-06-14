Houston weather – summers have been getting warmer

HOUSTON (CW39) As you know, we’re off to a warm start this June. This is part of a climate change trend we’ve seen for decades in Houston as summers have been getting warmer. On average, summer temperatures (combining the daily highs and lows for June, July and August) are 4 degrees warmer over the last 50 years.

Breaking it down by just the daily low temperatures, we’ve seen an even bigger rise as those are up 5.3 degrees over the last 50 years. Just this week we had three consecutive days of record warm low temperatures in Houston.

What about the rest of this summer? NOAA says odds favor warmer than average temperatures locally, and for much of the U.S.