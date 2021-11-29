HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a stretch of cloudy and cool days, sunshine finally returns Monday, and will remain for at least a few more days. First, we need to get through a chilly Monday morning in the 40s with some patchy fog.

KIAH

Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s Monday, which will be the warmest since Thanksgiving morning right before that cold front blew through.

Overall, this week’s weather pattern looks tame with plenty of sunshine and gradually warmer temps through the week. The next rain chance, which doesn’t look like much more than a few isolated showers, is Friday.

KIAH

I wrestled a bit with the forecast for our upcoming weekend. Models are suggesting a cold front, but there’s disagreement on the timing and the potential for rain. As it looks now, I expect a low-impact cold front on Saturday with a few showers and a modest cool down.