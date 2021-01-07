Houston Weather – Sunny skies and cooler temperatures for Thursday

HOUSTON (CW39) Expect three consecutive afternoons with sunny skies and cooler temperatures. This morning we will be dealing with breezy winds out of the NW between 12-15 mph with localized gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will be dipping into the mid-40s just before sunrise. Highs top out in the mid to upper 50s with lows near 40 for today, tomorrow, and Saturday.

Looking Ahead

Our next big weather story will bring the possibility for winter weather throughout the state of Texas. Even portions of southeastern Texas, including some neighborhoods just north of the Houston area could see a mixture of sleet and freezing rain. Moments of snow are in the realm of possibility as well late Sunday and into early Monday.

The formation of a closed cold core low just off the south-central Texas coast looks promising for Sunday. Cold air will be circulated into the northern side as the entire system progresses eastward toward us here in Houston. Factors that are being fine-tuned the closer we get to this event: air temperatures and track of the low’s core. Sunday will be cloudy, cold, and wet. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

This will not be a significant event by any means. Air temperatures are not even forecasted to drop below the freezing mark. Any winter precipitation that reaches the ground will not stick, and there are no concerns for icy roads. Nonetheless, this will be a very interesting event to follow considering how apt we are to winter weather this far south.

Stay up to date with the latest at CW39 Houston. Chief Meteorologist Adam Kruger and I will be breaking down this forecast for the rest of the week.