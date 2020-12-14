Houston Weather – Temperatures dip down in Brownsville, Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) Further south of us here in Houston, it’s not often that Brownsville gets hit with air this chilly. Here in the Houston area we have a lot of folks that are from southern Texas and maybe not used to this cold air.

Folks down south when it gets kind of chilly like this, are getting tamales and breaking out the boots. It’s a little bit different of a feel in the air because they’re used to more of a tropical climate down south in the Rio Grande Valley.

Yesterday, they were in the upper 80’s.

Brownsville is getting little dips in the jet stream, these cold fronts to drive all the way into south Texas. It is putting quite a chill in the air and people around there have heavy jackets on.

This, when just a few days ago, we were all wearing shorts.

Andrew Shipley, from our sister station in Brownsville, TX has this special report.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!