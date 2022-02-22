HOUSTON (KIAH) We have a messy week ahead, starting with another round of patchy drizzle, light rain and patchy fog early Tuesday morning. Visibility remains the lowest along the coastal regions. A dense fog advisory is in place until Tuesday 9 a.m.

Tuesday’s highs for Houston metro warms into the low 80s once again this week. The normal temps for this time of the year are closer to upper 60s.

A cold front is expected to move into the northern parts of Texas tonight with temperatures falling into the 40s. Further to the south, expecting lows to be in the 60s. If the front moves slightly faster, some of the areas we have in the 60s could drop into the 50s. If the front is slower, spots with lows in the 50s could end up in the 60s.

The front is expected to continue to linger somewhere in the area with colder temperatures behind it and warmer temperatures in front of it. The breezy south winds will bring periods of showers and maybe even a thunderstorm or two to the area as the front lingers.

Though it remains a low probability outcome, we are keeping an eye on any potential for a mix of wintry precipitation with Wednesday night’s low temps. As there is some potential for far northern areas to maybe drop to or get close to the freezing level and support some frozen precipitation.

The lingering frontal boundary will be swept towards the coast by Thursday evening. Thursday night also comes with a chance for some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across the area. By Friday as the front continues to push offshore, some light showers may still develop along the coast throughout the day. Expect scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday until high pressure finally settles in Sunday evening through early next week.

