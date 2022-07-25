HOUSTON (KIAH) — This summer is on pace to be Houston’s hottest on record. So far, there have been 18 days of 100 degrees or hotter. So, is the worst of the heat behind us? In the short term, yes. Historically, no. That’s because Houston’s average hottest time of year is July 29th through August 12th.

CW39 – Houston’s average temperatures throughout the year

Despite the upcoming “average hottest time of year”, it looks like we’ll mostly stay under 100 degrees for several days. At the same time, rain chances are on the rise later this week. That’s because the overall pattern across the U.S. will shift, and high pressure over Texas will break down. This will allow for a few storms Tuesday and Wednesday, then scattered storms Thursday and Friday. Some rain may even linger into the upcoming weekend.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast