Houston Weather – The week in weather

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger here with a look at our week. This week in particular because we have gone from snow to sunshine and 70’s in Texas this week.

CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has truly had the full experience. For her, this week started with making a snow man and having a snowball fight with kids seeing snow for their first time ever.

Monday, Carrigan also covered an 18-wheeler accident in the snow, north of Houston.

This week for @CarriganChauvin.

How it started ❄️, how it’s going🏝 pic.twitter.com/rdaJOogJKA — Adam Krueger (@AdamKrueger) January 15, 2021

To making a sandman all in the same week…

This morning Carrigan was live in Galveston to discuss “Dune Day” in Galveston.

