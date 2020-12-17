Houston Weather – Thursday morning freezing temperatures

HOUSTON (CW39) Not much of a wind chill to deal with out there at 6am. Cool and sunny weather for today and this morning is the coldest we’ll see for the week.

We’ve got a warming trend that begins today into tonight. It’s still going to be a cold day today and a cold night tonight. Just not quite as cold and this warming trend. It all leads up to what is looking quite likely to be a wet Saturday for us with some widespread rain coming into our area.

Right now, temperatures across our area hover above 32, the freezing mark. We don’t get down to this territory too often so we’ve got some freezes around Cypress, Katy, Sugar Land. IAH is at 32 degrees right now. North, it’s colder Woodlands at 31. Splendora at 29.

Some spots closer to downtown that are not quite at that freezing mark here this morning. Just flirting with that across much of the area right now. Heading out a little bit farther as we look further north, Conroe this morning is at 26 degrees. Cleveland, 28.

Now once we get the sun coming up, we’re going to see those temperatures warming up pretty nicely today. We’ll be warmer than yesterday. The highs today will be in the upper 50’s. Low temperatures for tonight into tomorrow morning, we’re not expecting freezing for the majority of the area. Maybe Conroe gets down to freezing tomorrow morning but most of us will stay a little above that freezing mark.

