HOUSTON (KIAH) — A line of strong thunderstorms develops along a front north of Houston today. From there, storms head south, likely impacting many afternoon and evening commuters.

The computer model images below show the southward progression, with much of Houston being impacted around 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

CW39 – futurecast at 3 p.m.

CW39 – futurecast at 5 p.m.

CW39 – futurecast at 7 p.m.

CW39 – futurecast at 9 p.m.

As these storms move through, heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts are possible. Rain tapers off overnight, but fires up again Friday during the day, especially along and south of the I-10 corridor where more heavy downpours are possible.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast