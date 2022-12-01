HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a chilly start to meteorological winter in Houston, but a substantial warmup begins soon as south winds return Friday.

Temperatures peak barely over 60 degrees today with sunshine for most of the day, but clouds and moisture increase this evening and overnight as a warm front drifts northward through Southeast Texas. That means temperatures tonight will begin cool in the 50s, but likely warm to the 60s before sunrise Friday, and there may be some fog near the coast and bay.

Futurecast Friday at 12 p.m.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s, and there may be a few showers streaming through. The chance is 30%, and any rain will likely be on the light side.

Futurecast Saturday at 12 p.m.

Saturday’s forecast is a bit tricky because a cold front nears Houston, but then probably stalls right across our region. The result: cooler daytime 60s in our northern areas, with 70s from Houston southward. Also, after morning fog, scattered showers will be possible in the vicinity of the cold front.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Temperatures keep rising early next week as we head for 80 degrees, which is more than 10 degrees above the normal high of 68 degrees this time of year.