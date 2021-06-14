Houston weather – tracking heat, rain and the Gulf

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re starting the work week with hot temperatures similar to what we saw over the weekend. High today will be in the mid to upper 90s, but it could feel like 105 or hotter.

Meanwhile, the west and southwest U.S. will see extremely hot temperatures all week long. Las Vegas and Phoenix, for example, could see highs up around 115 or hotter! The images below show what it’ll be like today and tomorrow.

Finally, a disturbance in the southern part of the Gulf of Mexico has our attention as it will likely slowly develop and move northward this week.

For what it’s worth this far out, models are hinting that the majority of the rain will miss us this weekend. No surprise, as it’s the right side of these storms that see the majority of the rain.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Why "Jeopardy" needs to call Carrigan Chauvin - Adam and Hannah

Man swallowed by whale shares his story - Adam and Hannah react

Biden at G7, in Brussels for NATO Summit - Jessi Turnure in Washington D.C.

Heat advisories around the country - Adam Krueger

Forecast heat index, dog walk forecast

Weather update, COVID-19 and teens

Woman gets several Amazon packages that aren't hers - Adam and Hannah

Working in the Weather - Caring for a horse in the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

Working in the Weather - Keeping horses safe - Carrigan Chauvin

Monitoring Gulf Low - Adam Krueger

Upper 90's, will feel like triple digits - Adam Krueger

Heat Wave In Cities Across the Country - Adam Krueger

Forecast Heat Index - Adam Krueger

Lifetime Fitness Cafe with Omar

CW39 SHARRON MELTON INTERVIEW HISD DR. GRENITA LATHAN

Summers have been getting warmer in Houston

Grill Giveaway with Texas Star Grill Shop

Coming up... National Heat Wave, Grilling Contest - Star Harvey

"Walker" CW39 Houston Interview with Jared P

Biden's European Visit, new record warm low temp

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss