Houston weather – tracking heat, rain and the Gulf

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re starting the work week with hot temperatures similar to what we saw over the weekend. High today will be in the mid to upper 90s, but it could feel like 105 or hotter.

Meanwhile, the west and southwest U.S. will see extremely hot temperatures all week long. Las Vegas and Phoenix, for example, could see highs up around 115 or hotter! The images below show what it’ll be like today and tomorrow.

Finally, a disturbance in the southern part of the Gulf of Mexico has our attention as it will likely slowly develop and move northward this week.

For what it’s worth this far out, models are hinting that the majority of the rain will miss us this weekend. No surprise, as it’s the right side of these storms that see the majority of the rain.