HOUSTON (KIAH) — Other than some dense fog Tuesday morning, and probably again Wednesday morning, pleasant weather continues. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Our next opportunity for rain will be Friday. However, it is not expected to be widespread. Same story over the weekend with possible isolated to scattered rain Saturday and Sunday.

The next more significant rain-maker will be a cold front, arriving Sunday night to Monday morning.

Behind the front, cooler air arrives with highs falling from 70s to 60s. Keep in mind, if the timing of the front changes, which is possible, then the forecast could drastically change. Keep checking back for updates.