Houston Weather – Tracking strong morning storms, sunny afternoon in the 80’s

HOUSTON (CW39) We’ve got the rain pushing through. with some lightning in the mix. In fact some pretty good clumps of lightning across parts of our area. No severe storms out of this though. We don’t have any warnings. Some winds may be gusting 20 to 30 miles per hour, like you find with any regular thunderstorm. Those winds are going to be just a little bit gusty a bit farther off towards the south and southwest. A line is moving right through Sugar Land and it’s going off towards the east. So you give this another half hour or so in most of the Houston area. We’ll see the rain pass as a lot of folks start getting out on the roads this morning. This rain will get out of here so this is just a brief little thing we have to deal with for the next half hour maybe hour.

Right now we’ve got 60 degrees in Houston. It’s nearly 70 out ahead of this in Galveston. Right now and as you go west and north

it is slightly cooler in a couple locations.

So again the rain is happening now and for the next hour or so. It will continue to move on and we have sunshine breaking out later in the day today.

As for the rest of today, we’ll see the heat and the sunshine as temperatures head into the 80’s.