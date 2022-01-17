HOUSTON (KIAH) — Calm and pleasant weather settles in to Houston on this MLK Jr. Day. Despite the cold start, we’ll see 60s by afternoon with sunny skies.

The short term weather story: a significant warmup. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. However, our temps take another sharp drop with a potent cold front on the way, likely arriving late-day Wednesday.

KIAH

As the cold front pushes through Houston, we have a few hours where some thunderstorms will be possible, generally late afternoon to early evening. The Storm Prediction Center suggests there is some potential for storms to get strong enough to produce strong, damaging winds. As of now, it’s a level 1 out of 5 risk.

KIAH

Behind the front, another sharp drop in temps is expected. Chilly days and near-freezing nights are on the way. In fact, this front may set the stage for a prolonged stretch of cool weather in Southeast Texas. Keep checking back for updates this week.

KIAH