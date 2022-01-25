HOUSTON (KIAH) — Some improvement in Tuesday’s weather as we warm up a bit ahead of a late-day cold front. Houston will top out around 60 degrees in the afternoon. Also, Monday’s rain is long gone, but clouds still linger until drier air arrives tonight.

Cold front #1 pushes through Tuesday evening without rain. Sunshine returns Wednesday, but it’ll be cool with highs in the 50s.

Cold front #2 arrives Friday morning and will be more impactful. However, this part of the forecast is a little murky as far as potential rain. Comparing two models below, one shows widespread rain on Friday, the other shows very little rain.

I’m splitting the difference for now as I do expect at least some scattered showers with the front. This 2nd cold front also brings cooler air than the first. The coldest timeframe on the 7-day is Saturday morning when we could be near a light freeze in Houston at 34. Some rural areas may drop as low as 30-33.

Overall the weekend looks pretty nice. Cool Saturday, but at least it’ll be sunny. Sunday warms up with highs in the upper 60s.