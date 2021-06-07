Houston Weather – Tuesday through Saturday

HOUSTON (KIAH) Looking ahead, at Tuesday, heat temperatures across the region during the late morning and afternoon hours will range from 95-103. The hottest day will probably be Thursday or Friday.

That goes for the coast and over the coastal waters. Southeast winds will be increasing today to 15 to 20 knots and gusty with building seas.

Small Craft advisory in effect for portions of the coastal waters today and tonight.

High tides near the barrier islands will reach 3 to 3.5 feet through most of the week. Runup on beaches will be greater this week with the combination of the elevated tides and increasing swell. Strong rip currents will be developing this afternoon and tonight. These stronger rips will continue through at least Friday.