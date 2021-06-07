Houston Weather – Tuesday through Saturday

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KIAH weather with NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

KIAH weather with NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

HOUSTON (KIAH) Looking ahead, at Tuesday, heat temperatures across the region during the late morning and afternoon hours will range from 95-103. The hottest day will probably be Thursday or Friday. 

That goes for the coast and over the coastal waters. Southeast winds will be increasing today to 15 to 20 knots and gusty with building seas.  

Small Craft advisory in effect for portions of the coastal waters today and tonight. 

High tides near the barrier islands will reach 3 to 3.5 feet through most of the week. Runup on beaches will be greater this week with the combination of the elevated tides and increasing swell. Strong rip currents will be developing this afternoon and tonight. These stronger rips will continue through at least Friday.

Editor’s Note

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. We have a LOT going on at CW39 Houston website.

Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

Sign up for the CW39 NEWSLETTER. It’s delivered at 7am every weekday morning. Get the CW39 app for info on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Bless you!

UT Researchers attempt to sold "space junk" problem

Storm Surge Danger

Remembering Tropical Storm Allison

10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

A look at the Tropics

Working in the weather- Lifetime Fitness

Nice for now... More rain on the way - Star Harvey, Hannah Trippett

Destination Texas: Camp For All - Shannon LaNier

JBS resuming production after cyber-attack

Puppy rescue

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

More rain through the weekend - Carrigan Chauvin

Why all the rain? Sea breeze explained - Star Harvey

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Prep Tips

70% rain chance for the Thursday afternoon - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss