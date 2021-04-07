Houston weather – two opportunities for storms before the weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) – Our weather turns more active these next few days, starting with some scattered showers and storms late this afternoon and into the evening as a weak cold front arrives.

The atmosphere will likely be too stable for severe storms in our area, but strong winds, hail and even a few tornadoes will be increasing likely to our northeast in Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.

Behind the front, we get drier air, which will lead to a big warm up Thursday as we near 90 degrees! It’ll be the warmest in Houston since October.

Another cold front heads our way late Friday night, with yet another chance of storms.

This time around, our odds of severe storms are a little higher, with wind and hail being the primary threats.

Despite these fronts, temps remain warm with a streak of 80s into through Monday.