Houston Weather – Two rain makers on the way

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re starting out mild today, but expect it to be chilly overnight Wednesday after the approaching rain passes through town today with a high of only 57 and breezy winds making it feel even cooler.

STORMS TODAY

We’ve got storms coming later today, Expect to see rain around 3:07pm. We’ve got a significant round of storms coming through and some of these may be strong – even severe – with strong winds also possible.

After about 7, 8, 9p.m., it will all be out of here. Aside from the storms, we also have some pretty strong winds that will be kicking in behind this front. As we go into tonight, around 10:00p.m., that front comes through with winds gusting over 20 miles per hour and it’s going to be breezy and chilly overnight into tomorrow morning. Now this storm system today is just the first of two significant rain makers coming to our area.

So that’s number one.

WEEKEND RAIN

As we go all the way into the weekend, the next big thing we’re focusing on is this Sunday. The second rainmaker is expected in our area. It could be cold enough for some mixed precipitation. Maybe some sleet. Freezing rain. Even SNOW in parts of Texas.

Into Monday morning, not so much in Houston, but some of our northern areas could see a brief bout with a little bit of minor sleet. Right now, it’s not a big deal, but it certainly is an interesting thing to see that could possibly play out maybe Sunday night.

Locally, today, we’ve got those widespread storms coming in the afternoon and early evening.